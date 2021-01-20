Dog at local shelter seeks ‘right house’ as first dog enters White House

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the nation welcomes the Biden family into the White House, one local canine constituent is hoping to find his way to “the Right House.”

Freddy Barkton, a spritely good boy, was elected El Paso Animal Services President in November, defeating feline opponent Mojo Whiskerfritz. President Barkton’s campaign ran on him being soft on cookies and ruff on crime.

Major Biden, the first shelter dog to serve as the First Pet, was indogurated by the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) on Saturday, which the DHA says shows shelter dogs everywhere that anything is pawsible.

Today, El Paso Animal Services celebrated the Indoguration of President Barkton, but hope Barkton will soon vacate his kennel.

President Barkton won his election as the Adoption Party candidate, but has yet to be adopted.

El Paso Animal Services invites the community to consider adopting Freddy, as well as the other animals at the shelter running on the hope of life, liberty and the pursuit of a furever home.