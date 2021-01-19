Does having more money can make you happier? One study reveals the answer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The simple explanation is yes.

That’s what a new study led by researchers at the Wharton People Analytics at the University of Pennsylvania suggests.

Researchers asked more than 30 thousand people to answer the question, how they’re feeling right now?

They found the participants with higher incomes, were more likely to feel happy.

Having a sense of control over their lives accounted for the majority of the association between money and well-being.

The Wharton People Analytics at the University of Pennsylvania shows those making over $75,000 are generally happier.

Full article here: https://penntoday.upenn.edu/news/money-matters-to-happiness-perhaps-more-than-previously-thought