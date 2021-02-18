Doctors remind El Pasoans to take care of their heart for Heart Health Month this February

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — February is Heart Health Month and physicians hope to create awareness of how you can keep heart disease at bay.

Proper diet and exercise help to keep your heart healthy. Regular doctor visits are also urged for everyone.

The incidence of heart attacks, congestive heart failure, strokes and other heart related diseases are on the rise, especially in El Paso due to diet and lack of exercise.

Doctors advise people to remember to reduce stress, get more active and eat a heart-healthy diet.