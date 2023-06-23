EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 15-year-old Bel Air High student who was shot and killed at a desert party in Horizon in April had a “fake handgun” in his waistband and he and his friend got into several confrontations with other partygoers, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Ryan Romero, 15, was shot and killed on April 16 during a desert party. A woman was also injured in the same shooting.

Earlier this week, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Anthony Nguyen Duenas and he was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Romero’s friend said he was the one who was instigating confrontations with people at the party. Romero had a “fake” gun with a light and laser attachment that he had in his waistband and his friend pretended to have a gun in a bag, his friend told detectives.

Romero’s friend said he was confronting and arguing with people near the entrance/exit to the party, after party organizers told everyone to go home.

One confrontation ended and they got into another confrontation with another group.

While arguing with this other group of males, Romero lifted up his shirt to show the “fake” gun. according to court documents. At this time, a male wearing a “true religion” hoodie reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and began to fire.

Detectives met with another male witness who had two videos from the party. He said he had gotten into a physical altercation with Romero and his friend. This witness said he continued to argue with Romeo and his friend, and Romero’s friend “continuously threatened to shoot him and others at the party.”

This witness told detectives that Romero “clearly had a gun in his waistband” and his friend continued to act like he had a gun, too, in his bag, according to court documents.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three of the four males in the group who got into a confrontation with Romero and his friend.

Based on the video and subsequent interviews, detectives were able to track down and arrest Duenas. A friend of Duenas told detectives that Duenas had admitted to him that he shot Romero in “self-defense” and he used a stolen handgun, according to court documents.