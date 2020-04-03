DMD approves grants for Iconic Signage and Pedestrian Corridor Improvements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors approved grant funds for Iconic Signage and Pedestrian Corridor Improvements for two downtown El Paso projects.

Last week, the DMD Board of Directors approved funding for the Mills Plaza Parking II and a project on 210 N. Campbell Street.

According to a press release by the DMD, the Mills Plaza Parking II, was granted a total of $19,368 in Iconic Signage and Lighting grant funds for signage on two parcels associated with the new Plaza Parking Garage currently under construction and nearing completion.

The blade signs on each street side will be 7’4” x 2’6” with illuminated push through “Plaza Garage” letters. The cost of the signage projects total $30,802.06.

The Iconic Signage & Lighting Grant Program provides funds on a 2:1 matching basis.

The project on 210 N. Campbell Street will create a designated pedestrian walkway using Bomanite stamped concrete.

It was approved for $4,503.75 in Pedestrian Corridor Improvement grant funds while the estimated total project cost is $9,457.50, according to the release.

The Pedestrian Corridor Improvement Grant Program provides funds on a 1:1 matching basis.