1  of  2
Breaking News
Horizon man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend Video shows McDonald’s stabbing suspect discussing previous crimes

DMD approves grant funds for mural depicting Texas flag

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the DMD.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors approved grant funding for a mural that will depict the Texas flag draping over the side of a building on Texas Ave.

The grant was approved by the DMD Board of Directors in a meeting that took place on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The mural will be done by local artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado.

Diversified Parking Inc., was approved for $3,581 in mural grant funds; the total project cost is $7,162.

All proposed mural projects are reviewed by a panel of local art professionals to evaluate the quality, suitability, appropriateness of the proposed mural, and make a recommendation to the Grant Review Committee.

Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement funding and must be matched by a private investment dollar.

The estimated starting time for the mural is March of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today

Thumbnail for the video titled "SFC Antonio Rodriguez to arrive home today"

Texas Tribune places spotlight on the border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Tribune places spotlight on the border"

President Trump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison"

Horizon Man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horizon Man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend"

El Paso Marathon organizers “aware of a discrepancy in results and possible cheating”

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Marathon organizers “aware of a discrepancy in results and possible cheating”"

Leap Year Free Swim Day to be hosted in Las Cruces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap Year Free Swim Day to be hosted in Las Cruces"
More Local