DMD approves grant funds for mural depicting Texas flag

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Downtown Management District (DMD) Board of Directors approved grant funding for a mural that will depict the Texas flag draping over the side of a building on Texas Ave.

The grant was approved by the DMD Board of Directors in a meeting that took place on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The mural will be done by local artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado.

Diversified Parking Inc., was approved for $3,581 in mural grant funds; the total project cost is $7,162.

All proposed mural projects are reviewed by a panel of local art professionals to evaluate the quality, suitability, appropriateness of the proposed mural, and make a recommendation to the Grant Review Committee.

Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement funding and must be matched by a private investment dollar.

The estimated starting time for the mural is March of this year.