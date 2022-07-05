EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A DJ at a popular East El Paso gentleman’s club died early Tuesday morning after collapsing at the club during his birthday celebration.

According to social media posts, Robert Teran, known as “DJ Rob Swift 915,” was celebrating his birthday at the club Monday evening. El Paso Fire Emergency Services responded to Jaguars at 12:15 a.m. to reports of an individual who fainted at the club. According to a spokesperson, a male in his 50s was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress.

Teran was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Rico Torres, Assistant Manager at Jaguars, Teran hadn’t been at the club very long before he fainted in what co-workers called a ‘medical event.’ Torres says RCI Hospitality, Jaguars’ parent company, will handle funeral services. Torres says Teran was a longtime employee and was very loved among co-workers and patrons of the club.

Promotional flier for Robert Teran’s Birthday Celebration

Jaguars is a BYOB establishment and does not hold an active liquor license with the TABC. A spokesperson with the agency says they will conduct a preliminary inquiry to determine whether an investigation is opened. The spokesperson tells KTSM that businesses that don’t hold a TABC permit don’t fall under TABC regulation, though agents will assist local authorities with investigations if alcohol from a non-licensed source is involved.

El Paso Police say they are not currently investigating the incident but will await additional information from the Medical Examiner to determine if an investigation is warranted.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.