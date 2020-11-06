EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, 34th District Judge William Moody ruled that County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s shutdown order will stand.

Moody spoke about how Texas cities, during the Spanish flu epidemic, responded to that crisis in different ways that worked for each city.

“During one of the most deadly pandemics in human history – the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1919 –local Texas cities and counties responded to that similar crisis in various and different ways. Cities like Dallas and San Antonio developed their own unique responses to the deadly flu in the manner that their elected local officials felt was necessary to protect the health and financial interests of their individual communities. Those orders varied over time depending upon the severity of the spread of that deadly flu.

“I, therefore, issue this Court’s order denying the plaintiff’s and intervenors request for a temporary injunction. Judge Samaniego’s order stays in effect,” Moody said.

Attorney Chris Hilton, with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, said the state will appeal the ruling.

On Wednesday, the 34th District Court heard oral arguments regarding a two-week shutdown order issued by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

You can view the hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSob_uKXlBs&feature=emb_err_woyt.

Latest Headlines