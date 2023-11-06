EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks has announced his candidacy for the Office of District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District of Texas.

Hicks released a statement on his Facebook page, stating the following:

“After much thought, prayer and consultation with my family, I do not believe that the many good things that we have started here will be done within the next year, and so with the support of my wife and son, I am asking for your support to allow me to finish the job that I started. We have been working very hard to get our justice system moving forward again after the nearly two years of an administration where we saw our justice system actually moving backwards. I’m asking you to help me keep our justice system moving forward. I am asking for your vote in the November 2024 election! Keep Justice Moving Forward! Keep DA Hicks!”

A campaign kick-off announcement party will be held at 5:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel located on 600 N El Paso St.

Hicks was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s district attorney after the previous DA Yvonne Rosales resigned in December 2022.

Democrats James Montoya, Nancy Casas and Alma Trejo have already announced their candidacy.

Hicks was appointed by a Republican governor and will be running as a Republican in the March 2024 primaries.