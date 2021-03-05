Dispose of unused prescription drugs during National Take Back Day set for April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced it will have its 20th National Take Back Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 24.

“The last event in October, we collected 497 tons of medications, the most we’ve ever collected. And that’s great news if you consider opioid overdose deaths increased during the pandemic, according to the CDC,” said Carlos Briano, public information officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

The goal of the take-back day is for people to remove opioids and other medicines from homes because they can be stolen or abused by someone who they are not prescribed to.

“They can bring expired, unwanted, unused medications to one of our locations for proper disposal. Take Back Day addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” said Briano

You can also drop off prescription drugs yearlong at a location near you. Visit the website deatakeback.com for information on where you can drop off drugs year round or to learn more about Take Back Day.