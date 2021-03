EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Disney on Ice is returning to the El Paso County Coliseum this spring.

Event organizers said the show will run for two weeks, starting on May 5.

Because of the pandemic, seating capacity will be reduced. Tickets will be for sale in pre-determined seating pods, which will be physically distanced from each other.

Guests will be required to wear a face covering except when eating or drinking.

Tickets go on sale next week at https://www.disneyonice.com/tickets.