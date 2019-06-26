Disabled El Pasoans find work with ReadyOne

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Despite their struggles, those with disabilities in El Paso are working hard to provide for their families, with the help of a company called ReadyOne.

ReadyOne hires people with disabilities to make garments for the military and is currently looking to hire over 200 new employees. Some of the current employees tell KTSM about their struggles and how they have overcome them.

After losing her sight, Bernadina Chaves thought she’d never work again. Before becoming blind she had been a kindergarten teacher for 20 years. Now, she pays her bills and has put her children through school by being a sewing machine operator at ReadyOne.

“I’m a single parent I’m still paying for my home,” said Chavez. “Its such a good feeling having to get your own check and being able to spend it the way you want to”.

Other employees like Victor Rodriguez says before working he was shy and didn’t think he was qualified. Now he wants others to try and step out of their comfort zones.

“They helped me to do everything and I think that’s an opportunity a lot of people should get,” said Rodriguez.

Currently, they are looking for people with experience in sewing for part-time and full-time positions. They are also looking for people who do not have disabilities to fill other positions including cost accountant, packing supervisor and fabric inspector.

“We are a lot more productive than we were before. I encourage any former employees or any new employees to the company to come and apply because we growing,” said Luis Alvarez the CEO of ReadyOne.

If you would like to apply you can do so at www.ReadyOne.org or visit their office located at 1414 Ability Drive.