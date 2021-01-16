Direct connector from I-10 West to Juarez now open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drivers can now take a direct ramp from Interstate 10 West to the Bridge of the Americas.
A new direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to the Bridge of the Americas is now open at the Spaghetti Bowl, which means traffic heading to Juarez will no longer have to take U.S. 54 and the Pershing Drive turnaround.
All traffic that takes this exit must travel to Juárez. Turnarounds near the Bridge of the Americas have been closed; access from the Juárez exit to U.S. 62 (Paisano Drive) has been permanently removed. These changes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.
The new ramp will allow some traffic to avoid the detour, however, I-10 Eastbound traffic will have to take the Trowbridge Drive turnaround to get to Juarez or U.S. 54.
Below are more changes to be aware of in the area:
- Ramp H, which connects eastbound I-10 to northbound U.S. 54 will temporarily close to all traffic until further notice. All traffic bound for northbound U.S. 54, southbound U.S. 54 or Juárez should remain on eastbound I-10, take Exit 24A (Trowbridge Drive), use the newly widened turnaround, enter westbound I-10, take Exit 22B (U.S. 54/Alamogordo/Juárez/Fort Bliss) and follow the above detour. This closure will allow crews to demolish and reconfigure parts of Ramp H.
- Gateway Boulevard East will temporarily close to through traffic at Loop 478 (Copia Street) until further notice. Gateway East will remain open for business access only to a point just past Stevens Street. Through traffic should detour via Durazno Avenue. This closure is necessary because of overhead demolition work on Ramp H.