Direct connector from I-10 West to Juarez now open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drivers can now take a direct ramp from Interstate 10 West to the Bridge of the Americas.

A new direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to the Bridge of the Americas is now open at the Spaghetti Bowl, which means traffic heading to Juarez will no longer have to take U.S. 54 and the Pershing Drive turnaround.

All traffic that takes this exit must travel to Juárez. Turnarounds near the Bridge of the Americas have been closed; access from the Juárez exit to U.S. 62 (Paisano Drive) has been permanently removed. These changes are scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning.

The new ramp will allow some traffic to avoid the detour, however, I-10 Eastbound traffic will have to take the Trowbridge Drive turnaround to get to Juarez or U.S. 54.

Below are more changes to be aware of in the area: