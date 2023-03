EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Albuquerque pizza chain Dion’s will be opening its first location in El Paso later this year, according to a post on Instagram page “elpasoupcoming”.

The restaurant will be located in the corner of Resler and Paseo del Norte in Northwest El Paso, across from The Canyons at Cimarron shopping center. It will offer a variety of pizzas, sub sandwiches and salads.

Dion’s is mostly known for their pepperoni and green chile pizza with signature ranch dressing.