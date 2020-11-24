Diocese of El Paso priests to offer blessings to COVID-19 patients and hospital staff

by: KTSM Staff

Photo via Diocese of El Paso Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Diocese of El Paso priests will be visiting area hospitals to offer blessings to COVID-19 patients and staff and to thank front line hospital workers.

Several priests from the diocese on Monday visited and blessed three hospitals, the patients and their staffs in El Paso.

The schedule of remaining visits are as follows:

  • PROVIDENCE SIERRA MEDICAL – 2 p.m. Tuesday
  • PROVIDENCE CENTRAL – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday
  • LAS PALMAS – 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • WOMEN’S HOSPITAL – 3:25 p.m. Tuesday
  • DEL SOL – 2 p.m. Friday
  • PROVIDENCE EAST – 2:45 p.m. Friday
  • PROVIDENCE HORIZON – 3:30 p.m. Friday

