Dine-in restrictions lifted for El Paso restaurants

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo amended the City’s Emergency Directive Saturday afternoon, allowing restaurants to operate past 10 p.m. in accordance with Governor Abbott’s Order.

“In light of the Texas Supreme Court’s Order against the City of Austin and Travis County, and the amended pleadings filed against the County of El Paso by the Texas Attorney General, I have rescinded the order closing restaurants at 10:00pm for dine-in service,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

Mayor Margo went on to say, “Our active cases, hospitalizations, and TSA rate have continued to decline but, we must all continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to avoid a surge in cases, especially while we are in the process of distributing the vaccine.” 

The directive would, in effect, allow bars that have partnered with food trucks or opened kitchens to operate until the food trucks close or at 2 a.m., whichever comes first.

2nd-Amendment-to-6th-Directive-Jan.02.2021Download

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Police search for leads in Central El Paso murder

Overnight fire near San Elizario

El Paso's curfew remains despite governor's statement

El Paso COVID-19 cases -- 12.31.2020

EPPD responds to collision with serious injuries

Local business offers to plan safe rides for those planning new year's celebrations

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link