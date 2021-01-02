Dine-in restrictions lifted for El Paso restaurants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo amended the City’s Emergency Directive Saturday afternoon, allowing restaurants to operate past 10 p.m. in accordance with Governor Abbott’s Order.

“In light of the Texas Supreme Court’s Order against the City of Austin and Travis County, and the amended pleadings filed against the County of El Paso by the Texas Attorney General, I have rescinded the order closing restaurants at 10:00pm for dine-in service,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

Mayor Margo went on to say, “Our active cases, hospitalizations, and TSA rate have continued to decline but, we must all continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing to avoid a surge in cases, especially while we are in the process of distributing the vaccine.”

The directive would, in effect, allow bars that have partnered with food trucks or opened kitchens to operate until the food trucks close or at 2 a.m., whichever comes first.