Diego Luna, Sebastian Velasquez back with Locomotive for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC club officials announced Tuesday that Midfielders Diego Luna and Sebastian Velasquez will return as part of their core roster for the 2022 USL Championship season.

The teen sensation, Luna joins for his second professional year after having a remarkable breakout rookie year in the 2021 season.

The 18-year-old immediately began making waves, finding nine goals and five assists in his first year with El Paso Locomotive, the overall creativity and confidence of the ball.

Luna turned heads nationwide as the young player earned three USL Championship Team of the Week accolades before being named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team. Luna was also named as a finalist for the Championship’s Young Player of the Year and capped off his incredible debut season with a U.S. Men’s Under-20 National Team call-up for the inaugural Revelations Cup where he scored a goal in just under 120 minutes of play.

At 30 years of age, Velasquez continues to bring his veteran presence to the attacking midfield for El Paso Locomotive FC.

As member of the club’s inaugural team, Velasquez helped lift Locomotive’s offensive to aid the club to its first Western Conference Final appearance. After playing abroad for the 2020 season, Velasquez returned to El Paso in June this year to bolster the attacking midfield once again with his creative play on the ball to create chances. The Colombian midfielder scored two goals and had four assists for Locomotive in 2021 adding to his three goals and one assist from 2019.

El Paso Locomotive FC’s roster as it currently stands for the 2022 USL Championship season is below, listed alphabetically by position:

GOALKEEPERS (0):

DEFENDERS (2): Andrew Fox, Niall Logue

MIDFIELDERS (4): Chapa Herrera, Diego Luna, Dylan Mares, Sebastian Velasquez

FORWARDS (1): Ricardo Zacarias

