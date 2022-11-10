EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Did you know that about 57% of adults in El Paso need some form of intervention for diabetes? That’s why KTSM is partnering with the El Paso Center for Diabetes to raise awareness on what you should know.

KTSM will be having doctors standing by to answer all of your questions at the Diabetes? Now What? The More You Know Phone Bank. The telethon will take place on Thursday Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. on KTSM 9 News. If you or someone you know has diabetes, you can participate at our telethon to have all of your questions answered. See you then!