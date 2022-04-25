EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Family-friendly short films will be screened in honor of children during Día del Niño at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in collaboration with the Mexican Consulate. The celebration begins Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso, 12351 Pellicano Dr.

Guests can reserve their seat to the Día del Niño event by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher at drafthouse.com/el-paso/show/mexican-consulate-presents-dia-del-nino. These vouchers can be redeemed towards anything on the Alamo Drafthouse’s menu during the screening. Free tickets can also be picked up at the box office at any time in advance of the show.

The event will begin with arts and crafts and activities for the kids. Mexican Consulate representatives will then welcome guests, discuss upcoming events and community projects and raffle prizes before the screening.

The five short films being screened are CARRIZOS, OLAS DEL CIELO, EL TROMPETISTA, LAS TARDES DE TINTICO and DEFECTUOSOS.

All films are in Spanish with English subtitles:

· CARRIZOS takes place in the Mixtec countryside of Oaxaca, Mexico, where Carmen lives with her grandparents. A drought threatens the family’s corn field, and Carmen looks for a way to make it rain.

· OLAS DEL CIELO tells the story of Pedro, a bird who cannot fly in sync with his flock, who decides to branch out on his own. After plummeting to a beach, Francisca, the friendly sea turtle, will teach him to connect with rhythm and harmony.

· EL TROMPETISTA is about a trumpeter, who is trapped in the rigidness of a marching band, discovering his creative power, and finding his freedom through the expression of his individuality.

· LAS TARDES DE TINTICO takes place under a beautiful Quebrada cliff in Acapulco where a group of mosquitoes addicted to tropical music desperately try to bring happiness back into a rumba director’s life.

· The last film, DEFECTUOSOS, tells the story of an old puppet master who spends his days gathering abandoned defective dolls from garbage dumps. He transforms them into beautiful marionettes with great passion and dedication, which, when presented in his street shows, become the beloved toys that every child praises again.



