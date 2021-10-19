Dia de los Muertos celebration returns to Downtown El Paso Oct. 23

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – City of El Paso officials are inviting the public to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at the annual festival in the downtown arts district, October 23.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the in-person Día de los Muertos festivities to the Downtown Arts District,” said Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation managing director. “This event has grown in popularity thanks in large part to community support and the collaboration of our downtown quality of life organizations.”

The event will include live performances, hands-on activities, art vendors, interactive workshops, an art and farmers market, a community altar, an evening parade, and themed rides on the El Paso streetcar. Visitors are encouraged to wear Día de Los Muertos costumes and calavera masks or face paint.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

· Downtown Art and Farmers Market: 12 pm to 7 pm at the Convention and Performing Arts Center

· Arts and Crafts, Performances and Community Altar: 12 pm to 9 pm

o El Paso Museum of Art: Live performances, Arts & Crafts Workshops to include making paper marigolds, mini altars.

o El Paso Museum of History: Community altar where visitors can bring LED lights, artificial flowers, and remembrances of loved ones.

· Meet and Greet La Calaca Maldonado on the Streetcar: 4 pm to 5 pm at the Convention Center Streetcar Stop, followed by a Ride and Legends on the Streetcar from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

· Dia del los Muertos Parade: The parade starts at 4 pm.

o The parade begins at San Antonio Street and Santa Fe Street before moving north on Santa Fe Street, turning right on N. Oregon Avenue, right on N. Mesa Street, right on W. Mills Avenue, and ending at El Paso Museum of Art.

The public is invited to ride the streetcar downtown to enjoy the festivities. Streetcar service will be offered from 12 pm to 11 pm. Free parking will be available at the Glory Road Transfer Center from 12 pm to 7 pm. Streetcar service will be suspended from 4 to 5 pm to accommodate the parade.

Masks are required on the streetcar per Federal Transit Administration policy.

Masks are strongly recommended inside City of El Paso facilities including the El Paso Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History.

