EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun just after midnight on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived around 12:20 a.m. to the 76000 block of Campos Street in Canutillo.

“Subsequently shots were fired, deputies fired shots, a male was struck and the male was transported to hospital where immediately passed away. Details are very limited as we are still conducting an active investigation,” explained EPCSO Commander Robert C. Rojas.

Canutillo shooting. Courtesy: Kim Madrigal – KTSM

Investigators are at the scene of this officer-involved shooting. You can expect Castle and Bosque Streets to remain blocked off throughout the morning.

The name of the individual who died has not yet been released.

