Sunland Park, NEW MEXICO (KTSM)- One person is dead following an incident over in Sunland Park.

The Sunland Park Fire department said crews responded to McNutt Road and Antone Street around 11 p.m. Sunday. That’s where they found a person pinned under a vehicle.

It’s not clear how it happened but authorities tweeted one person died at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the Sunland Park Police Department.