Developer eyes Downtown corner for luxury condos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The same developer group that renovated the historic Paso del Norte Hotel has a prominent corner in Downtown El Paso in mind for luxury condominiums.

Miami-based Meyers Group posted a rendering of the idea on its website where multi-leveled building would sit on the corner of Santa Fe and West Overland streets. Condos are shown on the second and higher flowers while retail space is on the ground-floor.

The project is called “Paso del Norte Residences.” There are no official filings for construction posted on the city’s planning and inspections website.

“Paso del Norte Residences will offer luxury condominiums with access to all the exclusive services and amenities of Hotel Paso del Norte,” the website states.

For now, the historic Haymon Krupp & Company building sits on the corner, which was purchased by the Meyers Group during the sale of Billy Abraham’s properties in 2019.

