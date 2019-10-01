Detention Officer killed in alleged DWI crash laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Funeral services were held Monday for Detention Officer Joseph Gomez who was killed September 22 in East El Paso by an alleged drunk driver.

Dozens from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department were in uniform supporting Gomez’s family at St. Stephen Catholic Church in East El Paso Monday morning.

Gomez, 30, was also a youth football coach and a father of three young children.

Photo courtesy of SE T-Birds football team.

Investigators say 25-year-old Erick Ortiz was driving drunk and ran a red light, T-boning Gomez’s car at the intersection of Pebble Hills and Red Sails in East El Paso.

El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles, who was at the service, says those who think of driving while drunk need to think of the bigger picture.

“I think we lose far too many people here in El Paso due to senseless acts like driving while intoxicated and I just hope at some point people will understand that we can prevent this,” Wiles said.

Ortiz was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on Friday after being released from the hospital.

In addition to Intoxication Manslaughter, Ortiz is also charged with Possession of Marijuana over 4oz, under 5 pounds. His bonds total $102,000.