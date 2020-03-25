Details emerge in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault case in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) — Newly obtained court documents shed light on what led up to the arrest of an 18-year-old El Paso man this weekend on kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Stephen Delira, 18, returned to El Paso from college in Lubbock and contacted the victim, who was a casual acquaintance. The woman agreed to go to lunch with him at the IHOP on Sunland Park on Tuesday, March 17, and that’s when she alleges Delira began touching her and attempting to kiss her, despite her refusals.

When the victim told Delira she wanted to go home, he allegedly drove her into the Sunland Park Mall parking lot where he continued to touch her, despite her telling him ‘no’ and asking to be taken home according to court records.

Delira drove to the victim’s home, where he allegedly continued to insist she have sex with him. She told investigators he locked the car door multiple times when she tried to get out of his car. Eventually, the woman said she thought if she agreed to have sex with him, she would have a chance to get away from him.

Court documents state Delira drove to the parking lot of the abandoned Santa Teresa golf course, where he allegedly assaulted her.

During the incident, the victim attempted to text a trusted adult. “I’m in a car with a boy, a friend, who took me to lunch. He keeps trying to have sex with me, but I’m too scared to call my parents. They’ll think it’s my fault for going with him. He won’t let me out of his car,” the text messages read.

The adult asked the victim where she was so she could call the police, but Delira had already knocked the phone from her hand by then according to the criminal complaint.

After the alleged sexual assault, Delira dropped the victim at her house, where she went inside and began crying. Her parents immediately called the police, and they arrived at the home approximately 20 minutes after her last text message for help to the trusted adult.

Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office recovered a used condom at the location the victim said the alleged assault occurred.

Delira was arrested at his home in West El Paso on Saturday and is being held without bond pending extradition to New Mexico.