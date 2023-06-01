EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Destination El Paso will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
Prospective candidates are encouraged to attend as dozens of full-time and part-time positions are being offered in several departments across the organization.
Part-time positions include:
- Parking
- Event staff
- Maintenance technicians
- Security guards
- Bartenders and catering staff
- Labor and cleaning staff
Full-time positions include:
- Convention sales manager
- Jr. graphic designer
- Water parks manager and assistant manager
- Sous chef
On-the-spot interviews will be held with managers and supervisors from all departments. The Workforce Solutions Borderplex will provide computers and printing stations for resumes.
Additionally, background checks will be required for all positions.