EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Destination El Paso will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to attend as dozens of full-time and part-time positions are being offered in several departments across the organization.

Part-time positions include:

Parking

Event staff

Maintenance technicians

Security guards

Bartenders and catering staff

Labor and cleaning staff

Full-time positions include:

Convention sales manager

Jr. graphic designer

Water parks manager and assistant manager

Sous chef

On-the-spot interviews will be held with managers and supervisors from all departments. The Workforce Solutions Borderplex will provide computers and printing stations for resumes.

Additionally, background checks will be required for all positions.