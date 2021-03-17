Destination El Paso now hiring for El Paso Water Parks

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Destination El Paso is now taking job applications for El Paso’s four new water parks.

There are several part-time and full-time positions available, including the following:

Lifeguard (Ages 16 & Up)

Assistant Park Manager

Park Manager

Part-time Supervisor

Applicants can apply at www.epwaterparks.com.

Each themed water park is designed with El Paso heritage incorporated and will feature a lazy river, slides, rentable cabanas, concessions, climbing walls and El Paso’s only learn-to-surf machine.

The four parks are:

Camp Cohen Water Park in the Northeast El Paso, featuring an adrenaline-packed sporty adventure.

Chapoteo Water Park in the Lower Valley will be a fiesta-themed park.

Lost Kingdom Water Park in East El Paso will take you to the ancient ruins of the lost Mayan Kingdom.

Oasis Water Park located at the Eastside Regional Park will be the newest and largest park featuring El Paso’s only surfing machine.

El Paso Water Parks, a new operating division under the umbrella of Destination El Paso. The El Paso Water Parks will oversee operations, sales and marketing for the City of El Paso’s four new regional water park facilities.