Despite closure, large groups continue gathering at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A viewer shared photos of large groups gathering at Red Sands over the weekend.

In the images, taken by a drone, you can see cars lined up. The Texas Rescue Patrol tells KTSM they have seen well over 1,000 people show up on any given weekend. They say the area is closed off by barricades, but drivers move them.

The patrol says they are mostly seeing younger people out there.

KTSM has reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for comment. As of Monday’s deadline, we hadn’t received a response.