EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso jewelry designer Susan Eisen recently won the award for “2021 Best in Show” with a contemporary yellow gold, ametrine, and diamond pendant she designed and crafted in her store.

The pendant was created from designs hand drawn by her and involved a custom wax carving, lost wax casting, hand finishing, and hand set with diamonds.

The center gemstone was a fantasy cut 31.00 ct. ametrine cut in a diamond profile shape set vertically with diamonds.

Along with various design awards, Ms. Eisen has had over 56 pieces of her jewelry walk down the red carpet at award shows including the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Screen Actors Guild awards and her jewelry has been worn by TV celebrities.

Recently her pear-shaped diamond ring was worn by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o at the Academy Awards.

Eisen founded her store in El Paso in 1980 and features jewelry and watch repairs, appraisals, custom designs, and many designer and Swiss watch lines.

The annual Texas Jewelers Association Design Competition (TJA) was held this year at their annual convention in Dallas, Texas, in conjunction with the Select Jewelry Show with entries from jewelers and students around the Texas area.

