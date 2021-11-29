Derailment delays El Paso-Juarez rail traffic on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rail traffic between El Paso and Juarez was tied up Sunday, after several cars from a northbound trail derailed.

Three cars left the track in the early-morning derailment, in Central Juarez, just as the train crossed the border into the US.

Two of the three rail cars left the rails, but remained nearly upright; one ended up on its side.

Railroad crews worked to right the cars all day Sunday, with officials adding the derailment did not cause any issues with traffic around the derailment.

The cause of the derailment is not known.

