EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office honored fallen deputy Peter Herrera Tuesday night, on the one year anniversary of his death.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s headquarters in Far East El Paso was lit in blue, with images of Deputy Herrera projected onto the building. Deputy Herrera was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2019.

He is survived by his wife and teenage daughter.