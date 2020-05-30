Deputies search for teen missing for 2 months from Montana Vista neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been more than two months since 14-year-old Brissa Rubi Ortiz left her far East El Paso home and El Paso County Sheriff’s investigators are continuing to ask the community for assistance locating her.

Oritz was last seen on March 22, 2020 at her home in the 3700 block of Vista Del Este Street in Montana Vista. She’s 4’8″ tall, approximately 100 pounds with shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, blue & grey zippered sweatshirt, black tennis shoes, and a white cap.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brissa Rubi Ortiz is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.