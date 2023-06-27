EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Campo Bello in San Elizario early Tuesday morning in reference to an aggravated assault.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office tells KTSM that a 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound has been determined to be non-life threatening.

The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and no suspects have been detained or arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office adds this was an isolated incident and there is no imminent threat to the public.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.