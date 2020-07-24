Deputies recover several stolen vehicles following theft investigation in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have recovered several stolen vehicles on Wednesday following an investigation.

Omar Ivan Moreno, 38, was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle with a $10,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Glaze in reference to a theft.

When deputies arrived to the location, authorities learned from the victim that an unknown offender entered the property and without their consent removed a utility trailer.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives located the stolen utility trailer while in possession by Moreno.

Investigators also recovered a Bobcat, two Dodge Pickup trucks, a Ford F150, and an industrial welder machine that were previously reported stolen in different cases, authorities said.

The case remains ongoing and charges are still pending, authorities said.

