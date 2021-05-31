Deported Vietnam veterans commemorate the fallen in Chamizal Park this Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — War veterans who were deported from the United States to Mexico after having served in the Vietnam War gathered Memorial Day in Ciudad Juárez to remember the fallen.



The Vietnam War veterans commemorated and remembered those who served but did not come home at the Chamizal Park.



They also took time to remember those who have died far from home in Mexico after being deported by the United States when they returned from war.



“Well, we’ve got a lot of legislative stuff going on with Congresspeople as well that are trying to pass bills, introduce bills, and executive orders to help repatriate veterans. But up to this day, there’s still nothing concrete,” said Ivan Ocon, a U.S. Army deported veteran.



These deported veterans also said they hope the new White House Administration will put in place a policy that will allow them to return to the United States to be reunited with their families.