Department of Public Health to Offer Free HIV Testing

The Department of Public Health’s HIV Prevention Program will offer free testing this week for National HIV Testing Day.

The testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 701 Montana Ave.

This year’s theme is ‘Doing it My Way’ giving people the opportunity to empower themselves by knowing their status, according to a news release from the City of El Paso.

“Whether a person visits a private doctor’s office, a neighborhood clinic, or our program, what’s important is that they are taking the time to empower themselves,” said Irene Ovalle, HIV Prevention Program Manager in the release.

The testing takes about one minute and participants will know their status the same day. For more information visit www.EPHealth.com and click on HIV Prevention under “Services”.

In 2017, 133 new cases of HIV were identified in the El Paso area. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that about 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, and one out of seven people don’t know they have been infected.