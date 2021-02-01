Department of Homeland Security issues ‘National Emergency’, TSA implements directives starting Monday night

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) —Per President Joe Biden’s executive orders signed on January 21st, the first day of February 2021, the Transportation Security Administration requires masks in several places.
That includes airports, commercial aircraft, trains, ferries, intercity bus services, and all forms of transportation. This order consists of El Paso International Airport as well.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a tweet on Saturday morning that mask-wearing will be required.
Biden also announced that there would be a directive that required mask-wearing and social distancing on federal properties.