Department of Homeland Security issues ‘National Emergency’, TSA implements directives starting Monday night

Along with major forms of transportation, the order includes Uber and Lyft rides

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) —Per President Joe Biden’s executive orders signed on January 21st, the first day of February 2021, the Transportation Security Administration requires masks in several places.

That includes airports, commercial aircraft, trains, ferries, intercity bus services, and all forms of transportation. This order consists of El Paso International Airport as well.

CDC has issued an order requiring everyone to wear a mask while traveling on public transportation into or within the US (including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares). Wearing a mask reduces the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/bpOhIx8xbS pic.twitter.com/AbBtmEejWV — CDC (@CDCgov) January 30, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a tweet on Saturday morning that mask-wearing will be required.

Biden also announced that there would be a directive that required mask-wearing and social distancing on federal properties.