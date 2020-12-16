Department of Family and Protective Services searching for missing teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are searching for 15-year-old Mason Eberlien, who has been missing since last year.

The agency said Eberlien was last seen in El Paso on Nov. 21, 2019.

Eberlien is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.

