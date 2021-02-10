Dental Experts: It’s never too early to start thinking about oral health

EL PASO, Texas —February is Pediatric Dental Awareness Month, and it is never too early to start thinking about oral health.

The dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, Dr. Richard Black, said children as young as two should start seeing a dentist. Children’s visits are different than adults, so the earlier regular visits are established, the better for a child to remember good experiences.



Black said parents should also check their children’s gums, making sure there are no cavities or other problems.

“One of the reasons that children miss school is not because any kind of a virus or other illness,” Black said. “It’s because of oral health problems.”

Visiting the dentist is also an opportunity for both child and parent to learn about avoiding sweets and sticky treats, brushing on a regular basis and having a nutritious and balanced diet.