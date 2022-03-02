EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Pasoans dealing with increased prices at the pump.

“It is definitely a dent in our pockets,” said El Pasoan Alyssa Morales, as she stopped by a gas station on Wednesday. “I have a four-cylinder SUV so like I used to fill it up with $25 and I filled it up yesterday with $42 it is kind of expensive, it’s a drastic change, not what I’m used to not the norm.”

“Every last drop counts for me,” said El Pasoan Raymond Castro as he held up the gas pump trying to get as much gas into his tank as he could.

“Almost to $4 you know what I mean, maybe $5 and it’s a big problem right now, especially with what’s going on with pandemic and all that,” said Castro.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas according to AAA is $3.30 a gallon and $3.59 in New Mexico.

There is an oil refinery in El Paso, the Marathon Petroleum refinery. Officials with Marathon say the El Paso refinery processes crude oil into gasoline and has an approximate capacity to hold 131,000 barrels a day.

“The refinery processes sweet and sour crudes into gasoline, distillates, heavy fuel oil, asphalt and propane and has access to the Permian Basin shale region,” Spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum Christina Cisneros Guzman said in an email to KTSM 9 News.

KTSM 9 News asking Marathon Petroleum if they expect for the situation between Ukraine and Russia to have and impact on their oil.

“We don’t have any speculation on the future effects of geopolitical developments,” Cisneros Guzman said in response to our question.

A Petroleum Analyst from GASBUDDY.COM telling NBC News that prices could rise even more in the coming days.

“Over the course of the weekend it would not be surprising that motorists could step outside see the gas station and prices could go up 20, 30 even 40 cents a gallon in some of these areas,” said Patrick De Haan a Petroleum Analyst with GASBUDDY.com.

NBC news reporting that the reason being that Russia is the World’s second largest oil exporters. While currently shippers refuse and country’s turn away Russian oil, and tankers.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.