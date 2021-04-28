Deming High School students compete with the rest of the nation to win $50,000 for art program

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Local New Mexico students at Deming High School are one of the top 50 schools in the nation in the running to win $50,000 towards their art education program.

The Vans Custom Culture Competition is a nationwide high school art competition that aims to inspire youth creativity and self-expression through the arts, while also making an impact in communities and schools who need additional funds.

After registration ended, 250 schools were selected to design shoes and share an impact document on what winning the grand prize would mean to the school, and move on to the public vote phase.

Deming High School was chosen as one of the top 50 schools. The schools with the most votes will move to the top 5, where four runner-up schools will each receive $15,000 and the grand prize winner will receive $50,000 for their art program.

Voting runs through May 7, 2021. To vote, people can visit www.customculture.vans.com to cast their vote DAILY for Deming High School.

