Del Valle Middle meal distribution suspended as a health precaution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District is suspending Grab & Go meal distribution at Del Valle Middle School after an employee self-reported that two family members tested positive for the COVID-19 virus Tuesday.

The DVMS employee did not test positive, but out of an abundance of caution, YISD is suspending the program at the campus indefinitely. Families in the area can still grab their Grab & Go meals at Del Valle High School Monday through Friday (except this week, due to it being a district holiday).

According to the district, the employee was at the campus on April 1 and was using a mask and gloves and used hand sanitizer and practiced social distancing. The district is taking nothing for granted and is asking any personnel who worked at DVMS since March 30 to self-quarantine and monitor their temperatures.

The employee whose family members tested positive was also in contact with employees at Ysleta ISD’s Central office on April 2. The district is asking those workers to take similar precautions.

To date, no YISD employee has tested positive. This is the first instance of an employee’s close family members testing positive and it’s for this reason the district says they’re taking extraordinary measures to protect the health and safety of employees and community members.

YISD will make the determination whether another Grab & Go food site will need to be added next Monday, April 13. Updates will be shared on Ysleta ISD’s website at www.yisd.net and on district social media accounts.