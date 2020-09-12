Del Valle high school holds drive-thru tribute for victims of 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Del Valle high school organized a drive-thru silent tribute for the victims of 9/11.

The programs were put together in partnership with the First Responders program, JROTC, and the student council organization.

The Student Activities Director said by putting on activities, students learn to respect and remember the deadly terror attack.

“When you see buildings and talk about the Twin Towers, sometimes these students don’t know so you have to put it out there for them to get a picture, a realization about what it’s truly about and what actually before and now the after,” said Christopher Lopez, Student Activities Director.

Lopez said the school’s biggest challenge is being able to have students understand the significance, but through understanding they are able to express their thoughts on the attack.