EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) high schools are headed to the state mariachi championships after earning top marks last weekend at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest, which took place at Eastwood High School.

Mariachi Los Conquistadores from Del Valle High

Mariachi Los Conquistadores from Del Valle High School and Mariachi Los Trovadores from Hanks High School both earned Division I ratings at last week’s regional contest, qualifying them to compete at the 2022 UIL State Mariachi Festival taking place February 25-26 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center in Seguin, Texas located just outside of San Antonio, TX.

At the state festival, participants are not ranked against each other – they perform before a panel of three judges and are given a rating between I and V, with one being the highest and five being the lowest, according to district officials familiar with the competition.

Each mariachi group will also receive a 30-minute clinic with a nationally recognized mariachi educator/performer at the conclusion of their performance at the state festival in order to promote musicianship and the artistry of making music.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.