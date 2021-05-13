Del Sol nurse celebrating 45 years of service

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:
Lorenzo Bustillos stands with colleagues celebrating his 45 years of work as a registered nurse.

Photo courtesy of Del Sol Medical Center.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lorenzo Bustillos has served in the medical profession for 45 years – gaining experience and comforting the community.

This week, colleagues and staff at Del Sol Medical Center praised and recognized Bustillos’ accomplishment.

He began his career as a registered nurse in 1976, just two years after Del Sol Medical Center opened its doors.

Bustillos is credited with mentoring and inspiring his colleagues for decades.

