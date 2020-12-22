Del Sol Medical Center collects Christmas gifts for area children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Toys donated by the staff at Del Sol medical Center are going to children who would not have a Merry Christmas otherwise.

Staff in the Orthopedic and Neuro Department joined forced to provide almost 50 gifts for the area’s underprivileged children. They will provide some Christmas cheer for kids ranging in ages from four to 15 this holiday season.

The staff very generously donated toys during the pandemic to brighten the holiday for these kids.

“So this year has been a rough one, and we have learned a lot of lessons, and one of the lessons is to appreciate what we have and share with those in need especially,” said Erika Venzor, Director of Wound Care at Del Sol Medical Center.

Kids will get board games, balls, and other toys gathered by the staff. The bins were filled three times this year, making it an excellent donation season for those kids in need of some cheer.