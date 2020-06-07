Del Sol Medical Center celebrates Colorado man’s birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been more than three months since a Colorado man was seriously injured in a car crash in El Paso. This week, he celebrated his birthday with his new friends at Del Sol Medical Center.

Michael Goodhye was injured in a crash in February and has spent the last 113 days receiving treatment at Del Sol Medical Center. To help cheer him up, the Del Sol rehab team threw Goodhye a birthday party and brought him a cake to celebrate.

Goodhye is set to be discharged soon, as soon as he finds a rehab center in his native Colorado.