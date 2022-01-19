Del Sol Medical Center announces appointment of new CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center has appointed Art Garza as its new chief executive officer.

According to Del Sol, Garza served in the same role at Valley Regional Medical Center, an HCA-affiliated hospital in Brownsville for the past six years.

Art’s experience, combined with his knowledge of HCA Healthcare and his proven leadership skills, make him an ideal candidate to lead Del Sol Medical Center. He will help continue to deliver quality care to El Pasoans, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Las Palmas Del Sol leadership team. I look forward to the many great things he will accomplish at Del Sol Medical Center. David Huffstutler, CEO of Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare

Officials with Del Sol said during his time at Valley Regional Medical Center, Garza secured funding in excess of $48 million in capital expenditures for reinvestment in technology, infrastructure and patient experience amenities.

His ability to execute key strategies that enable growth and ensure regulatory compliance resulted in Valley Regional Medical Center being identified as a top performing hospital by The Joint Commission and was recognized as trauma center of the year by the State of Texas. Prior to joining Valley Regional Medical Center, Garza served as chief operating officer at other HCA-affiliated hospitals that include East Houston Regional Medical Center and North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colorado.

It is an honor to be chosen to lead this top-tier hospital in El Paso, and I’m proud to now be part of the El Paso community. Del Sol Medical Center staff and physicians are second to none, and I am looking forward to collaborating with them and the entire Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare system. art garza, ceo of del sol medical center

Garza has earned two master’s degrees, one in health administration from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg and another in business administration from the University of Phoenix. Additionally, he earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Garza also received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. His first day as CEO was January 10.

