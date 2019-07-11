Defense attorney Yvonne Rosales running for El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso defense attorney Yvonne Rosales is running for El Paso County District Attorney.

Rosales announced her candidacy on the day the current District Attorney Jaime Esparza announced that he will not seek reelection and will retire at the end of 2020.

Rosales said the county needs changes to the justice system.

“We need to take a fresh perspective on how we deal with criminal defendants who are dealing with mental health issues, we need to deal with first-time offenders and allowing them the opportunity to have their criminal record expunged when you’re dealing with minor offenses,” Rosales said. “Those are things that the current DA has denied to this community.”

Rosales challenged Esparza for District Attorney in 2016. During the campaign, she said Esparza had been in office for too long and change was needed, something she appears ready to stress in her 2020 campaign.

According to her law firm’s website, she was born and raised in El Paso and graduated with a Doctor of Law degree from SMU. She has spent more than 18 years practicing criminal law and more than 12 years practicing family law.