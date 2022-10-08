EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Green Hope Project and Franklin Mountain Investments invite the community to the dedication of the Bordalo II Mountain Lion Mural.

The dedication will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. at the San Jacinto Plaza Stage. The dedication will be during the 15th Annual Chalk the Block Festival. On August 20th, Bordalo II, a world-renowned artist from Lisbon, Portugal, completed a 64-foot mural of a mountain lion made from recycled materials on the San Jacinto Plaza building in Downtown El Paso. This is the ﬁrst installation in the State of Texas where fewer than ﬁfteen Bordalo II murals are located in the U.S.

Courtesy of Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

“The mural project has been years in the making. We are elated that Bordalo II was able to create this beautiful mural out of trash from our community to bring awareness to the dangers that waste poses to our wildlife.” Candace Printz, President of the Green Hope Project.

